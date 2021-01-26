Sarah Elizabeth Bradford, 85, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Franklin County on Dec. 26, 1935 to the late John Frances and Fannie Jane (Sims) McKinney. Visitation will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Johnny Turner officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 27, 2021