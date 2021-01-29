Sarah Elizabeth Smith, 73, of Winchester was welcomed into heaven on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. Sarah was born in Winchester on Aug. 5, 1947 to the late Nola Lee (Steele) and Joseph Lee Jackson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Wanda Spencer officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Sinking Cove.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 31, 2021