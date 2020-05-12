Sarah Frances Mitchell, 88, of Tullahoma formerly of South Chicago Heights, Ill., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at NHC Healthcare.
She was born in Estill Fork, Alabama on July 30, 1931 to the late Avery and Daisy (Elliott) Gifford. Before her retirement, she was employed as a nurse. Frances enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, and gardening, and she was a member of the Red Hat Society. She attended Tullahoma First Assembly of God and had previously been a member of Chicago Heights Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Cecil Mitchell; and siblings, Effie Gifford, Betty Medley, Forrest Posey, Maggie Gifford, Thelma Ashley, Thomas Gifford, Fred Gifford, Robert Gifford, William Gifford, Sandra Revica, and Patrick Gifford.
She is survived by her children, Harv (Jan) Gifford of Edmonds, Washington, Linda (Kevin) Folsom of Enumclaw, Washington, Leo (Maria) Mitchell Jr of Tullahoma, Toby (Patty) Mitchell of Spokane, Washington, and Lisa Mitchell (Nita Smith) of St Petersburg, Florida; grandchildren, Janae (Chris) VanSlyke, Jacqueline (Jordan) Gallup, Ashlee Folsom, Cherilyn (Chris) Wright, Shelli (Luke) Deniston, Jacob (Abigail) Mitchell, Isaiah Mitchell, Jill Mitchell, Jason Mitchell, Leo (Andrea) Mitchell III, Cheyenne Logan, and Nicole (Richard) Guerriere; and great-grandchildren, Tatem Van Slyke, Asher Van Slyke, Kadence Gallup, Charlotte Gallup, Hazel Gallup, Dallas Wright, Leeland Deniston, Emeline Deniston, Rowan Deniston, Liberty Mitchell, Avery Mitchell, Benjamin Mitchell, Emily Mitchell, Jason Mitchell Jr, Jayden Mitchell, and Leo Mitchell IV.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 12 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Ron Forrester officiating. Burial followed at Eastern Star Cemetery in Sewanee. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 13, 2020