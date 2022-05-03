Sarah Jean Hill Gipson passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, April 29, 2022.  She was born on May 13, 1932, to the late Mattie and John Hill. Funeral services were held Sunday, May 1 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Freddie Harris and Larry Campbell officiating.  Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Larry Stephens officiating and Scott Gipson, Charles Housch, Josh Kelly, Austin Sanders, Jared Hill, and Richard Henley serving as pallbearers.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 4, 2022

