Sarah Lorene Bewley, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at her home at the age of 94.
Mrs. Bewley was born in Oneida to the late Carl and Myrtle Green Moser. She was a long-time member of the Vine Street Church of God where her husband served as the former pastor. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bewley was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. R.B. Bewley; five sisters, Helen Barnard, Gladys Green, Margaret Frank, Marie Brazil, and Faye Hall; and two brothers, Alvin and Leon Moser.
She is survived by three sons, Ken (Judy) Bewley of Eliabethton, Dr. Darrell (Phyllis) Bewley of Chattanooga, and Richard (Tina) Bewley of Tullahoma; one daughter, Mary Frances Grogan of Tullahoma; one brother, Freddie (Ina) Moser; nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Services were held Friday, Sept. 24 at Kilgore Funeral Home with Rev. Jody Bewley and Rev. Ronnie Holloway officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 26, 2021