Sarah Ruth Collins, 83, of Tullahoma, passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, July 11, 2022. A Memorial Service for Ruth will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 at First Christian Church, Tullahoma, TN (https://firstchristiantullahoma.org)- visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. and the service will be at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to First Christian Church, 201 NW Atlantic St. Tullahoma, TN 37388 or to Blue Monarch, PO Box 1207, Monteagle, TN 37356.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 24, 2022
