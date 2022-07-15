Sarah Ruth Collins, 83, of Tullahoma, passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Ruth was born on May 13, 1939, in Northumberland, PA to the late Walter Brown and Alice Marie (Neighbour) Knight. In 1956, Ruth graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago, Illinois where she was on the competitive swim team, active in the water ballet club, and served as co-editor of her school newspaper. In 1960, she earned her undergraduate degree from Wheaton College in Illinois. Following graduation in 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Frank Collins. Ruth described herself as a compassionate person with a drive to help humankind, even through small, daily encounters. This became apparent as she progressed through her career, most often finding herself in service types of professional positions, in which she interacted with many individuals and impacted their lives in positive ways. From 1960 – 1961, she taught in an elementary school in Evanston, Illinois.
After she and Frank moved to Berkley, California in 1961, she taught at several elementary schools and at a preschool. In 1964, she took time off to raise her children and be a devoted mother. In 1968, the family moved to Austin, Texas, where she obtained her master’s degree in Curriculum and Development from the University of Texas at Austin. She taught at the campus demonstration school, as an instructor for one year at the University of Texas at Austin, and also taught local children swimming lessons. The family moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee in 1974, which they would call home for the rest of their lives. In 1980, Ruth received her PhD from Peabody College of Vanderbilt University. She worked for Coffee County Schools as a reading specialist before working for the Tullahoma City Schools as a teacher at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School. She transitioned to teaching at Motlow State Community College and retired as a full professor of education and coordinator of social sciences and English. During this time, she was chairman of the English Department, president of the faculty council, presenter at state-wide educational conferences, and was awarded a teaching excellence award for liberal arts. At the end of each year, she would invite her beloved students to her home for a chili supper typically attended by up to a 100 people. Her love of teaching continued, and she taught violin lessons from her home for twenty years. Ruth’s creativity was expressed throughout her entire life.
She wrote many articles for various publications, participated in the community playhouse as both actor and musician, shared her joy with the fiddle at every opportunity, and wrote poetry up until her death. Ruth had been a member of the Tullahoma Fine Arts Board, Tullahoma Women’s Club, and Rotary Club. She was an active member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma, where she was a part of the Jessie Billingsley Circle. She will be remembered by her family as an independent, passionate friend who never met a stranger.
Ruth is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Frank Collins of Tullahoma; son, Jamie (Renee) Collins of Gainesville, Fla.; daughter, Pam (Stan) Williams of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Sarah (Andrew) Henderson of Elizabethtown, Ky., Emily Williams of Harvest, AL, Victoria Collins of St. Louis, Mo., and Forrest Collins of Chapel Hill, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Barrett, Michael and Alice Henderson; sisters, Alice Brawand of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Mary (Leon) Long of Austin, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Ruth will be held on Saturday, September 3rd at First Christian Church, Tullahoma (https://firstchristiantullahoma.org)- visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. and the service will be at 2:00 p.m. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931) 967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
