A private funeral service for Sarah “Sally” Katherine Spann, 99, was conducted Monday, May 4, 2020 at Belmont United Methodist Church. Burial followed in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Due to current circumstances, all services were conducted privately with online streaming available. Mrs. Spann passed from this life surrounded be her family on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Morning Point in Tullahoma.
Sarah was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late Rufus K. and Susie Gann. She worked as a secretary for George Peabody College for Teacher’s. Sarah was a devoted member of Belmont United Methodist Church. She sang in their choir for over 45 years and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Sarah was very independent and loved doing activities with her church friends. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Sarah is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Lester Anderson Spann; one son-in-law, Fred Murray Green, Jr.; three sisters, Dorothy Curtis, Susan Bennett, and Marjorie Akin. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Anderson (Lytle); one brother, Rufus Gann, Jr.; two grandchildren, Fred “Trey” Murray Green, III and Sarah Elizabeth Green Richardson; four great-grandchildren, Peter Richardson, Hugh Richardson, Lily Green, and Nathan Green.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Sarah’s name to Belmont United Methodist Church Music Department, 2007 Acklen Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212.
