Sarah Shapard Marshall, 84, of Tullahoma, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
A lifelong resident of Tullahoma, Sarah was born in Shelbyville, on June 21, 1937, to the late Joseph Baugh and Sarah Neely Shapard. In 1954, Sarah graduated from the preparatory department of Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, Virginia where she was voted Best Personality. She attended Vanderbilt University and graduated from the University of Tennessee where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. Following graduation, she became an assistant buyer for Cain-Sloan Co. in Nashville. On Oct. 8, 1960, Sarah married Tullahoma native Charles (Charlie) Marshall. After the wedding, Charlie and Sarah moved to Mineral Wells, Texas, where Charlie served as a captain in the United States Army Dental Corps. After completing his military service, they returned to Tullahoma where Charlie built a successful dental practice, and Sarah stayed home to raise their four children. Sarah was an avid golfer at Lakewood Country Club winning the ladies club championship and many other tournaments and scrambles over the years. Sarah also enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, exercising, and walking with family and friends, all with a competitive and fun-loving spirit! Sarah loved to travel and spend time with her friends and family.
Sarah is lovingly remembered for her devotion and support of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Marshall; and two brothers, Allen Shapard, and Joe Shapard, Jr. She is survived by her four children: Marilyn (Marty) Gulley, of Tullahoma; Bob (Lea Ann) Marshall of Signal Mountain; Emily (Danny) Owens, of Tullahoma; Bill (Michelle) Marshall, of Nashville; 12 grandchildren, Stephanie (Crawford) Parrish, David Burns, Sarah (Lance) Edgar, Robert (Maggie) Marshall, Parker (Allie) Marshall, Margaret Marshall, Lily Marshall, Natalie Rayfield, Jill Rayfield, Izzy Marshall, Abby Marshall and Charlie Marshall; two great-grandchildren, Tripp Parrish and Ellie Parrish; and one sister, Lucy (Frank) Keeney.
Visitation for Mrs. Marshall will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma with the Reverends Rickey Wade, and Tom Bagley officiating. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Sarah’s memory be made to: The American Cancer Society- PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718; The Tullahoma Animal Shelter- 942 Maplewood Ave. Tullahoma, TN 37388; or the charity of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 20, 2021