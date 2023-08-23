Rhodes.jpg

Our mother, Sarra "Sally" Rhodes, 96, of Estill Springs passed away on Aug. 16, 2023. She was born on April 8, 1927, in Ithaca, N.Y., to the late Fletcher Howard Woodcock and Sarra Margurite Koch.  She spent most of her youth in Ithaca before moving to Atlanta, GA and Ft Myers, Fla. 

Mother attended college Ward Belmont College in Nashville and then Cornell University where she met her husband Robert P Rhodes Jr. They married after graduation in June 1949 and shared 69 years of marriage before he died in 2018.

