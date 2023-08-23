Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Our mother, Sarra "Sally" Rhodes, 96, of Estill Springs passed away on Aug. 16, 2023. She was born on April 8, 1927, in Ithaca, N.Y., to the late Fletcher Howard Woodcock and Sarra Margurite Koch. She spent most of her youth in Ithaca before moving to Atlanta, GA and Ft Myers, Fla.
Mother attended college Ward Belmont College in Nashville and then Cornell University where she met her husband Robert P Rhodes Jr. They married after graduation in June 1949 and shared 69 years of marriage before he died in 2018.
Sally is survived by her two children, Robert P. Rhodes III of Estill Springs, and Kathryn Rhodes of Brookhaven, GA.
After moving to Tullahoma in 1956, Sally never slowed down. While we were in grade school and junior high, she sold Rye Country Classics cashmere clothing to local ladies from her home. In the 1960 census, she did house-to-house polling. She was part owner of Jae’s Gift Shop in Tullahoma during the early 1970’s. While we were attending college, she studied photography at Middle Tennessee State University before opening her own photography business.
Sally was a strong and warm-hearted woman who was adored by all who knew her. She had a vibrant personality and was well-liked within her community. She expressed her passion for life and the out-of-doors through many activities. As a youth, she excelled in hunting and fishing, and was the Georgia Junior State Trap Shooting Champion in 1940. As an adult she continued to embrace adventure as she participated in activities such as caving, sailing, water skiing, scuba diving, swimming, and until a few years ago, jet skiing.
Sally and our father shared a dedication to and love of the South Jackson Performing Arts Center. Sally was involved with writing grants, fund raising, publicity, and continued on the Operations Board as Membership Chairperson up until the time of her passing.
Sally was a strong advocate for women. She helped women see and reach their potential as a Girl Scout leader and as a member of P.E.O.
Sally was a long-time member of Shady Grove Garden Club. She loved growing plants, especially Tennessee wildflowers and herbs. She found great joy in sharing cuttings of new plants with friends. As her interests in gardening, birds, and conservation bloomed, she developed a certified wildlife habitat in her backyard.
Sally was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma, where she found solace, optimism, and strength in her faith.
Contributions in memory of Sally in lieu of flowers can be made to South Jackson Performing Arts Center, P. O. Box 326, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 705 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Please join us in celebrating the remarkable life of Sarra "Sally" Rhodes on Sept. 30, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 705 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, TN with visitation at 10-11 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. Sally will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.