Scott Christopher Gray, Sr., 57, of Tullahoma passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. No services are scheduled.
Scott was born in Arlington, Va., the son of the late Thomas Starr Gray and Dixie A. Puffenburger. He was a truck driver and was of the Baptist faith. Scott enjoyed spending time with his brothers in the Everglades. He was hardworking and loved helping a friend in need. He loved Coca Cola and football.
In addition to his parents, Scott was also preceded in death by his stepfather, William Puffenburger; and two brothers, Thomas Starr Gray, Sr. and Tony Gray. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Gray; three sons, Scott C. Gray, Jr., Julian Patrick Gray, and Johnathan Gray; two daughters, Kira Brown and Joni Gray; two brothers, Danny R. and Robert Gray; five sisters, Charolette Barker, Connie Seago, Betty Lou Gray, Corniela Woods, and Oma Reynolds; and grandchildren, Kyle Mahler, Johnathan Mahler, Marlin Gray, Kaiden Gray, Hayden Gray, Scott C. Gray, III, Mallory Ruip, Nevah Gray, Thomas Gray, and Bryor Gray.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 25, 2020