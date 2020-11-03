Funeral services for Scott H. Williams, 45, of Tullahoma, will be conducted Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Williams passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Scott was born on Sept. 23, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Galen Williams and JoAnn Bacon. Scott enjoyed shooting guns, listening to music, spending time with his family, and going to church at Midland Heights Baptist in Shelbyville. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son.
Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents, William Glen and Ida Mae Laird and Milford and Mary Williams. He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Jennifer Williams; parents, Galen Williams and JoAnn Bacon (James); son, Logan Williams; daughters, Chassidy Vaughn (Joseph Cabral); brother, David Williams; grandchildren, Ava Grace Vaughn and Nolan Ray Cabral; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 4, 2020