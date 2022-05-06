Beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, Searcy Dianne King, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on April 29, 2022, at the age of 75.
Searcy Dianne King was born at the King Hotel in Tullahoma on Nov. 3, 1946, to Grover Cleveland “G.C.” and Mary Searcy (Couch) King, Jr. She also lived in TX, FL, GA, Spain, CA, and back to TN before returning to Tullahoma in 2006.
During her early years she was in the band (flute), chorus, 4-H, Science Club, Tri-Hi-Y, Rainbow Girls, FFA Sweetheart, Girl Scouts, and was a dancer, cheerleader, and a majorette. She graduated from San Jose State University with a dual degree in Technical Illustration and Fine Arts. Her artwork included pottery, oils, watercolors, silk screen, charcoals, and ink. In addition to her efforts as a Forms Designer, she had personal interests that ran the creative gamut. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a Boy Scout Den Mother, made beautiful flower arrangements, made costumes, and taught graphic design and watercolor classes. She volunteered for many organizations and touched the lives of many people with her giving spirit.
Searcy Dianne was a passionate woman – holding fast to her beliefs, defending those she loved, and always seeking to better herself. She loved her family (especially her grandchildren), The Beatles, rare steak, her Ya-Ya’s, a good breakfast, the color red, dark chocolate, solitaire, personal accountability, coffee, laughter, the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, reading, lively conversations on any topic, decorating on a dime, traveling, cool weather, the music of Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban, her pets, growing plants and flowers, and attending live theater. She enjoyed cooking and baking for others, giving of herself and helping wherever she went.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary King; stepfather, Thomas A. A. Hopkins; aunts and uncles, Dot (King) and “Doc” Bragg, Marjorie (King) and Dick Poitevin, Mary Ann (King) McCord, Robert L. Couch, Jr., and first cousins, Edward A. McDowell, IV and Thomas M. McCord.
She leaves to cherish her memory son, Walter Scott and Ruth (Hines) Speelman and grandchildren, Anna and Zachary Speelman, all of Clermont, Florida.
Sisters, Nancy (King) and Kenny Phillips, Bell Buckle, Marilyn (Hopkins) and Bill Phillips, Wartrace and Kathryn Hopkins, Tullahoma.
Aunts and uncle, Dot (Couch) and Tom Watson, and Dot (Morton) Couch, all of Tullahoma.
Nieces and nephews, Mandy (Phillips) and Haven Shaw, Jennifer (Phillips) McGee, and Winn and Gemma (Vines) Phillips. Great nieces and nephews, Walt, Boone, and Will Shaw, Tucker and Tipton McGee, and Kennie Reese Phillips.
First cousins, Fran (Couch) and Jon Gray, Candy Couch, Mary Beth (Watson) and Dave Gass, Anabel (Watson) Hobbs, Tommy and Janice Bragg, Stephen and Beth McDowell, Elizabeth (McDowell) and Ed Dement, John and Michelle McCord, James and Kristian McCord, Bill McCord, Bruce and Rosalyn Poitevin, Bill Poitevin, and Richard Poitevin.
Her family and friends will miss her generosity, sassy wit, bright smile, and deviled eggs.
We are so grateful for the time, laughter, and love we've shared with Searcy Dianne. At her request, we invite her family and friends to celebrate her life on Sunday, May 22 from 3-5pm at the South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson Street, Tullahoma. Bring a smile and a story. All are welcome.
Contributions in memory of Searcy Dianne King can be made to Compassus Hospice, 1805 N Jackson St, Suite 11, Tullahoma, TN, or South Jackson Civic Center, PO Box 326, Tullahoma, TN (online: southjackson.org), or to a charity of your choice.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 8, 2022