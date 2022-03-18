Setsuko “Peanut” Nanya, 87, of Tullahoma passed peacefully in Knoxville on Feb, 7 after a decade long struggle with kidney failure to which she handled with enormous grace and humor. She was surrounded by her loving family and received and an exorbitant amount of hugs and kisses from her youngest grandson, Jackson, who shares her tenacious and infectious attitude.
Born in Nagoya, Japan, she came to Tullahoma in 1973 to raise her family and eventually opened Imperial Gardens to share her love of people and cooking with the community. She enjoyed forging new friendships and telling funny stories of what she had experienced as she was getting acclimated to American life.
She is survived by three daughters, Diane Phillips, Jody Riddle and Jennifer Hicks. She was also a proud grandmother to ten grandchildren, Jeremy, Jake, and Josh Hansbrough. Alyssa and Madison Nix, Jackson Constantine, Matthew, Taryn and Jonathan Hicks. She is preceded in death by her mother, Toshi Nanya, and her grandson, Mark Hayden Nix.
Please join us at Lakewood Country Club on March 27 at 3 p.m. to celebrate her unique life and story.
