SFC Tony Lee James of passed this life on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County at the age of 69.
Tony was born in Springfield to the late Harry and Charleen Lawrence James. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during Vietnam and retired after 20 of loyal service. Tony enjoyed collecting baseball cards, movie posters, playing golf, being with his family and teasing and picking at his friends. He was a Christian who loved God, his country and family. In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his beloved poodle, Muffy.
He is survived by his wife, Carla James; two sons, Cory Bush and Andrew Bush; one brother, Ronnie James; one sister, Lynn (Les) Oswalt; nephews, Jason (Amanda) James, Tim James, and Daniel (Samantha) Oswalt; his life-long friend, Dale Conn; and special cousin, Ruth Farmer.
Services were held Tuesday, June 1 with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial will be on Wednesday, June 2 at 2 p.m. at Springfield Memorial Gardens in Springfield. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 2, 2021