Shane Azbell, 53, died Dec. 28, 2021. Shane was born in Winona, Mississippi in 1968 and made Lynchburg his home for the last 24 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving in Operation Desert Storm.
Shane married his loving wife, Dawn, in March 2015, and they joined their families together, forever after becoming the DAzbell Family. He truly loved his family and cherished every moment he spent with his grandchildren as their beloved “PopPop”.
Shane had a passion for cooking for his friends and family and could often be found in his backyard haven, grilling up something special - and spicy – to share with all who came to visit. He especially enjoyed cheering on the Atlanta Braves and his Ole Miss Rebels.
Shane is preceded in death by his mother, Dianne Ferguson Mahaney; his brother, Sidney Chadwick Azbell; and his nephew, Matthew Abel Hargrove.
Shane is survived by his loving wife, Dawn; his adored children, Brianna Azbell, Erin (Heath) Johnson, Ashley (Cody) Gass, Justin (Maddy) Durm, and Erica Durm; and his most cherished grandchildren, Libby, Emmitt, Lainey, Brewer, Korrie Beth, Abel, and Sloane.
He is also survived by his father, Billy (Karen) Azbell; his sister, Tonya (Barry) Cochran and nephew, Michael Hargrove; his sister, Nikki (Jimmy) Hammond and niece and nephew, Caroline and Tripp Hammond; his in-laws, Bob and Sandy Lindeman; and his sister-in-law, Stacy (Daniel) Lynch and nieces, Abby and Maggie Lynch.
Although Shane’s life was cut short, he touched the hearts of many while he was with us.
A memorial gathering was held Sunday, Jan. 2 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with a memorial service following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 5, 2022