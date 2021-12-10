Sharon Louise Masters Butler, 70, of Cowan, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at Southern TN Regional Health System. She was born June 3, 1951 in Springhill, La., to the late Curtis Alvie Masters and Anna Elaine Ellzey Masters. Services were held Thursday, Dec. 9 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Welch officiating. Interment followed at Watson-North Memorial Park. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Cowan Church of the Nazarene.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 12, 2021