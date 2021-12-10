Sharon Louise Masters Butler, 70, of Cowan, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at Southern TN Regional Health System.  She was born June 3, 1951 in Springhill, La., to the late Curtis Alvie Masters and Anna Elaine Ellzey Masters. Services were held Thursday, Dec. 9 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Welch officiating.  Interment followed at Watson-North Memorial Park.  The family requests that memorial donations be made to Cowan Church of the Nazarene. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 12, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Sharon Butler, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.