Shawn E. Trail of Manchester passed this life on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 45.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at noon at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until the service time.
Shawn was born in Tullahoma on Dec. 4, 1975. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being with family and friends. He was a member of the Tullahoma National Guard Unit 1175 and served in Iraq.
Shawn was preceded in death by grandparents Morris Trail and Evadene Phillips.
He is survived by his parents, Teena and Darin Jenkins of Manchester; daughter, Taylor Nicole Trail of Lynchburg; brothers, Chris Tankersley of Tullahoma and Jeremy Tankersley of Sewanee; sister, Danielle (Randall) Taylor of Johnson City and nephew, Blake Tankersley.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 13, 2020