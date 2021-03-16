Shawn Michael Maxwell, 58, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born on March 3, 1963 to the late James Taylor and Sue Yvonne (Clark) Maxwell. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 6 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Todd Coutta officiating.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 17, 2021