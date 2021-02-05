Sheila Renee Wiggs, 53, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at her residence. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on June 7, 1967. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Mark Bolin officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Shane Wiggs, Melvin Bolin, DeWayne Bolin, Wayne Allen, Chase Henderson, and Bill Brewer serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Moore-Cortner Funeral Home for assistance with burial expenses.
