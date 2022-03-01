Funeral services for Mrs. Shelby Jean Lendley, 80, of Tullahoma were held Monday, Feb. 28, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Maplewood Cemetery. Mrs. Lendley passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Life Care Center in Tullahoma.
Shelby was born in Franklin County on Sept. 29, 1941, the daughter of the late Sam and Jenny Thompson. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, and a homemaker for her husband and children. She enjoyed cooking and flowers and loved listening to music, but her family was the most important thing to her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Shelby is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, George M. Lendley; granddaughter, Tiffany Lendley; 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Eddie Lendley; daughter, Patty Lendley; brother, Shelton Thompson; grandchildren, Dustin Lendley, Justin Lendley, and Austin Lendley; two great-grandchildren.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 2, 2022