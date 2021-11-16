Shelby Leigh Valentine Rentz, 27, of Phoenix, AZ formerly of Belvidere passed from this life on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz. She was born on June 5, 1994 in Tullahoma to Debbie Valentine and Joe Valentine. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A celebration of life will immediately follow in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Kelly May officiating.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 17, 2021