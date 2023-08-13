Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Shelia Anne Rudge was born in Colchester, England on February 2, 1937, to William and Stella Rose Rudge. She lived the first half of her life in England. The last half of her life she lived in Tullahoma as the cousin and dear friend of Doreen Smith. Shelia and Doreen met late in life but instantly became bosom buddies. Shelia had a great sense of humor and a positive attitude. She was a great help to Doreen and to her husband Art in dealing with the daily struggle of Doreen's Muscular Dystrophy. Sheila and Doreen were active in the Sweet Adeline singing group and helped with the Community Concert Association for many years. After Doreen's death in 2001, Sheila helped Art in his struggle with back pain until his passing in 2004. Sheila then continued to help many lady friends with cleaning and taking them to doctor appointments. She had a very special friendship with Clara Baird and family.
Sheila loved Clara's daughters and grandchildren who treated her as one of their family. Sheila was also active in her Tuesday group of ladies who got together each Tuesday for lunch- Renate Stone, Margie Gerard, Gisela Pross, and Isolde Pearson. The family would like to thank these friends especially Renate as well as Judy and Linwood Price, and Ed LeBlanc of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church for being such great friends and visiting Sheila so frequently during her stay at The Lifecare Center of Tullahoma. We would also like to thank the staff at The Lifecare Center for their excellent care, especially Jessica the wound nurse. Sheila is survived by her brother Bill Rudge (Margaret) of Baldivis, Western Australia, her cousins Jeff Smith (Jeanette) of Los Angeles, California and Jo Ann (Smith) Johnson (Jeff) of Huntsville, Alabama. Sheila died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday evening, August 5, 2023. May God rest her soul.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Tullahoma. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. A reception will follow the service.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 13, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Shelia Rudge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.