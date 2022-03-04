Funeral services for Sherman Lee Mays, age 78 of Manchester were held on Thursday, March 3 in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Forest Mill Cemetery. Sherman passed away on Monday, Feb. 28 at Unity Medical Center.
Sherman was born on Oct. 14, 1943, to the late George Washington and Michael Fleeta Moore Mays, in San Miguel, Calif. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army for thirteen years. Upon his honorable discharge form his service, his rank was captain. He was a member of the Manchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a retired logistics manager for Bridgestone. Sherman was a gunsmith with his own shop, The Stock Shop, and a competitive pistol skeet and trap shooter for many years. He was a founding member and skeet and trap coach for the Coffee County Clay Busters, and a manager of the Highland Rim skeet and trap club. Sherman was also an author, having two-gun books published.
In addition to his parents, Sherman is preceded in death by one son, Steven Eugene Mays; granddaughter, Skylar Ann Mays; brother, Eugene Doice Mays. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Faye Mays; daughter, Stacey Lynn Drake (Chris); sons, Jonathan Daniel Sipe (Jennifer), Paul David Sipe (Jessica). William Joseph Sipe (Tina), Thomas Lee Sipe (Regina); grandchildren, Elijah, Seth, Peyton, Parker, Sarah, Shelby, Lauren, Savannah, Nicole, Brody, April, Steven, Amber, and Bradlee; several great grandchildren, extended family members, and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 6, 2022