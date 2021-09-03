Sherri Ann Wilhelm Hollis, 65, of Manchester passed from this life on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Manchester.
Mrs. Hollis was born in Tullahoma to her late parents James Price Wilhelm and Nova Leona Keele Wilhelm. She worked for Arnold Air Force Base in maintenance for all her life. She was of the Cumberland Presbyterian faith. Mrs. Hollis was a very creative and crafty person, mostly through scrapbooking, writing music, cards, etc. She also loved sports (mostly basketball) and was an avid Harry Potter and Andy Griffith fan. Mrs. Hollis was one of the most caring people you would ever meet and she never met a stranger. She absolutely loved and adored people and loved her family very much, including her dog, Roxy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Brown, and sister, Betty Joyce Wilhelm.
Mrs. Hollis is survived by her husband of 20 years, William Michael Hollis; brother, James (Betty) Wilhelm; step daughters, Natalie Hollis and Emily Hollis; granddaughter, Lauren (Justin) Gosnell; great granddaughter, Leighton Dawn Gosnell; niece, Jamie Wilhelm (Wesley) Gaines and their children, Samuel Clay Gaines and Charlotte Ellison Gaines; several cousins, friends, and family.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 2 in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Barron officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 5, 2021