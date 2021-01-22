Sherrill Baggett, 84, of the Maxwell Community, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County and a life-long resident of the Maxwell Community, he was born on Jan. 8, 1937 to the late L.A. and Pauline (Covington) Baggett. Graveside services were held Friday, Jan. 22 at Maxwell Cemetery with Rev. Charles Houston and Rev. Mike Robertson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Multi-County Cancer Support Network, P.O. Box 633, Decherd, TN 37324.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 24, 2021