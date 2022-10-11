Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Sherry Lynn Walls, 68, of Decherd, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to Joseph Lacy Wiseman and Annabelle (Steed) Wiseman. She was a devoted Christian and a lifelong member of the Decherd United Methodist Church. She was recently retired as an office manager from Century 21 Mid-State Realty (Century 21 Prestige) where she served as a loyal hard-working colleague and friend for 20 years. Her greatest accomplishment was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing with her granddaughter and cheering at her soccer games, she also liked to dance and show off her awesome dance moves. She was thoughtful and kind, always calling to check on you and yours. Those that knew her will remember her as strong woman with a caring and generous nature, bubbly personality, and her unconditional love for her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her siblings, Joe Wiseman and Karen Garner; niece, Lisa Garner; and brother-in-law, David Garner. She is survived by her loving husband of forty-six years, Johnny Walls of Decherd; son, John (Ashley) Walls of Wellington, Florida; daughter, Amanda (Ferdinand) King of Winchester; granddaughter, Amelia King of Winchester; sister, Jo Ann Shannon of Saratoga, California; uncle, Tom Steed of Michigan; several nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 931-967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 12, 2022
