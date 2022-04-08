Shirley Ann Daniel of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living at the age of 68. Mrs. Daniel was born in Ripley, TN to the late Edward Ray "Pete" and Ruth Ann White McDow, Sr.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Mrs. Daniel is survived by her husband, Pat Daniel; one daughter, Cassandra Daniel; one son, Jonathan Daniel (Cassy); and two brothers, Edward Ray McDow, Jr. "Ed" (Annie), and Tommy White McDow (Denise).
Visitation for Mrs. Daniel will be held on Saturday, April 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Herb Hester officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Shirley’s memory be made to the Huntington’s disease Society of America- 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018; or online at https://hdsa.org/
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 10, 2022