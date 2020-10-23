Funeral services for Shirley Ann Fowler, 82, of Estill Springs will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 26, at noon at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Dwight Cox officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Fowler passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born on May 5, 1938 to the late Walter and Rose Cartwright. Shirley loved to cook cakes for her family and mend all their clothes. She also like to tend to her flowers and spend time in her garden. Shirley will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy W. Fowler and grandson, Kevin Fowler.
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Smith (Jerry); two sons, Roger Dale Fowler, Kenny Fowler; grandchildren, Jessica Bonar (Jarrod), Amber Smith, Justin Smith (Taylor), Jennifer Ward (Chris) and Lillian Duck; eight great grandchildren.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 25, 2020