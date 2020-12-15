Shirley Bates Cunningham, 84, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, she was born on June 9, 1936 to the late Carl and Bertha (Davis) Bates. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with John Segree officiating.  Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 16, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Cunningham, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 16
Visitation
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 17
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 17, 2020
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.