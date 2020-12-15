Shirley Bates Cunningham, 84, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, she was born on June 9, 1936 to the late Carl and Bertha (Davis) Bates. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with John Segree officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 16, 2020