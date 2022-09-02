Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Shirley Finn Chessor of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, August 29th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 86. Mrs. Chessor was born in Franklin, Kentucky to the late Edgar and Novella Phillips Finn. During her life she worked as a secretary for the State of Tennessee and was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chessor was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Chessor. She is survived by one daughter, Tina (Rick) Monroe; three sons, Jere (Elisa) Chessor, Phillip Chessor; and Gary (Mona) Chessor; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral was held on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Mary Beth Smith officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 4, 2022
