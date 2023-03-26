Shirley Gail Larkin, 83, of Huntland, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at St. Thomas West in Nashville.  A native of Franklin County, she was born on July 16, 1939, to the late Roscoe and Johnnie Mae (McGriff) Sells. Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Mike Robertson and Chris Alonso officiating.  Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Mar 26
Visitation
Sunday, March 26, 2023
12:00PM-3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Mar 26
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 26, 2023
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
