Shirley Gail Larkin, 83, of Huntland, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at St. Thomas West in Nashville. A native of Franklin County, she was born on July 16, 1939, to the late Roscoe and Johnnie Mae (McGriff) Sells. Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Mike Robertson and Chris Alonso officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 26, 2023
