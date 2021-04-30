Shirley Jean Burks, 74, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on March 12, 1947 to the late John T. and Margie Ailine Walls. Graveside services were held Friday, April 30 at Mt. Garner Cemetery with Rev. Ross Peterson officiating and Thorpe Watson, Ethan Hill, Kyle Tucker, Kelly Jackson, Terry Kelley, Daniel Spry, and Trenton Long serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 2, 2021