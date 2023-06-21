Shirley Williams Miller, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her Knoxville home on June 16, 2023.

She was born on Dec. 27, 1936, to the late Byron Gray Williams and Maggie Anderson Williams in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Williams and brother, Joe Anderson Williams. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma, TN. Shirley was also the long serving first office manager for the Edward Jones financial advisor office in Tullahoma.

