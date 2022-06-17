Stephen Arthur Knight, of Manchester, passed from this life on June 15, 2022 after an extended illness.
He was a native of Tullahoma and graduated from THS in 1965. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force having served during the Vietnam Era. He worked for Whirlpool Corporation for many years as an asset manager and continued to do support work for them until his health declined. Steve was an avid outdoorsman and a world class skeet shooter. He competed in skeet at every level and continued to referee the World Skeet Shoot for many years after he stopped competing. Steve was preceded by his parents, William Matthew Knight and Irene Smith Knight; and a son, Mark (Kava) Petty.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Knight; a son, Charles (Sherie) Hansen; a sister, Linda (Jerry) Hunt; daughter-in-law, Kava Petty; grandchildren, Phillip Petty (Ivy), and Christopher Petty; great-grandchildren, Blythe Petty, Marine PFC Adam L. Petty, and Brindley Petty; and great-great-grandson, Carson Petty.
A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held at a later date.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 19, 2022