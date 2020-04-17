Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Rain likely. Low 41F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 41F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.