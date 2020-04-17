Stephen Bradley Nutt arrived into the heavens on Sunday April 12, 2020.
He was a Tullahoma native born July 5, 1975 to Kenneth (Bettye) Nutt and the late Lane Nutt. He was the youngest in the line of siblings survived by Bethany (Roger) Wilson and Lori (Russell) Browning and his step siblings James (Evelyn) Childers and Charmian Childers. He developed a love for the outdoors as a child, being in God’s country meant being on the water, horseback riding in the hills of TN, or gathering outside with friends and family. For this reason, after he married the love of his life and his high school sweetheart, Ashley Abbott Nutt, they returned to their home town of Tullahoma to raise a family.
He passed his whole heart to his world’s greatest blessings, his daughters Lucy Lane (15) and Anabeth Nutt (13). In addition to his girls, he had a multitude of nieces and nephews, adoring each as though they were his own; Brody, Lily and Blake Melton, Juliette and Will Strickland, Ashley Rose Tolbert, James Childers and Rachel Childers Henderson.
Family was at the core of his being and he loved in the mightiest of ways. Stephen lived his life with fire and passion. That passion led to the successful development of Nutt Irrigation. He left footprints and lifelong friendships scattered through the golf course industry all across the United States. Stephen worked hard at everything he did, he played hard with the biggest smile, and he loved hard.
His life will be honored in a celebration at a future date to be set at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family would like for Stephen to be honored with contributions to the local animal rescue center, Middle Tennessee Treasures, PO Box 2460, Shelbyville, TN 37162. Caring for and loving animals was one of his greatest joys.
Kilgore Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 19, 2020