Stephen Craig Hickerson, age 52, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his residence.
Born in Tullahoma, Tennessee, on January 14, 1970, to Leighton D. Hickerson and Charlotte Hickerson Jarvis. Stephen was a long-time member of Homeland Baptist Church and previously work as a machinist. He was a Tennessee Football fan and enjoyed going to church and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his parents, Leighton D. Hickerson and Charlotte Hickerson Jarvis; one brother, Chris Hickerson; nieces; Constance Drevenchuk (Eleazar) and Kamryn; nephews, Kelton Hickerson (Marlayna); one great nephew, Korbin Hickerson.
Funeral services will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Steven Reeves, Bro. Jimmy Brazier, and Bro. Billy Watters officiating. Burial to immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Homeland Baptist Church
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
