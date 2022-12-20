Stephen Craig Hickerson

Stephen Craig Hickerson

Stephen Craig Hickerson, age 52, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Tullahoma, Tennessee, on January 14, 1970, to Leighton D. Hickerson and Charlotte Hickerson Jarvis.  Stephen was a long-time member of Homeland Baptist Church and previously work as a machinist. He was a Tennessee Football fan and enjoyed going to church and spending time with his family.

