Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Stephen Lee Mullins, 65, of Tullahoma passed from this life on September 12, 2023, surrounded by loved-ones under the care of Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Stephen was born on Oct. 1, 1957, in Shelbyville, to the late Homer Lee Mullins and June Stephens Mullins.
Stephen was a graduate of SCHS class of 1975. He retired as District Manager of Cooks Pest Control after 41 ½ years of employment. He was a loving and caring family man and friend and could be described as strong willed. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, hunting, camping, farmwork, driving his dozer were among his favorite activities. Additionally, Stephen was a member of Grundy Street Church of Christ.
He is survived by: loving wife of 15 years, Valerie Smith Mullins; children, Angela Green and husband Jessie, David Mullins and wife Laura, Brent Gulledge; grandchildren, Caleb, Destiny, Makayla, Bailey and Logan; great grandchildren, Remington and Rex, with two more on the way; brother, Danny Mullins and wife Ginger of Lexington, SC, and Gary Mullins and wife Connie of Kelso, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in the Chapel of Doak-Howell Funeral Home with Bill Cantrell and Philip Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at TriStar Health @ www.sarahcannon.com. The family would like to thank the staff at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, Alive Hospice of Nashville and all the individuals involved for all their love, care, prayers and support through Stephen's courageous battle with lymphoma. Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.doakhowellfuneralhome.com.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 17, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Mullins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.