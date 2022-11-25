Stephen Neil MacDermott of Ft. Myers, Florida passed away at his home on Nov. 16, 2022 at the age of 68. He was born in 1954 in Shelbyville. He was raised in Tullahoma and graduated from Tullahoma High School Class of 1972. Steve studied at Middle Tennessee State University where he received a Masters Degree in Biology. He retired from a full career with Nashville Metro Water Services as Plant Manager.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Stevens Spaulding; his father, Bill MacDermott; stepmother Ruth Carr MacDermott; his sister Wendy MacDermott Harrison. He is survived by his two daughters, Marisa Ann Hough, husband Dustin Hough; Mary Neil MacDermott, wife Moriah Macdermott. Grandchildren, Chase Hough and Cayson Hough. Two sisters, Gina S. Neal and Jill S. Coloske; niece Cortney N Bass. Nephews, Taylor Coloske, Jonathan Neal and Jackson Coloske.

