Stephen Neil MacDermott of Ft. Myers, Florida passed away at his home on Nov. 16, 2022 at the age of 68. He was born in 1954 in Shelbyville. He was raised in Tullahoma and graduated from Tullahoma High School Class of 1972. Steve studied at Middle Tennessee State University where he received a Masters Degree in Biology. He retired from a full career with Nashville Metro Water Services as Plant Manager.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Stevens Spaulding; his father, Bill MacDermott; stepmother Ruth Carr MacDermott; his sister Wendy MacDermott Harrison. He is survived by his two daughters, Marisa Ann Hough, husband Dustin Hough; Mary Neil MacDermott, wife Moriah Macdermott. Grandchildren, Chase Hough and Cayson Hough. Two sisters, Gina S. Neal and Jill S. Coloske; niece Cortney N Bass. Nephews, Taylor Coloske, Jonathan Neal and Jackson Coloske.
Steve’s greatest joys included UT football and a long time passion for golf. Following retirement, he moved to Fort Myers, Florida and enjoyed the beach, exploring the everglades and many happy hours with friends.
There will be a funeral and celebration to be held in Tullahoma in the near future. Anyone hoping to attend may contact Mary MacDermott at marynmacdermott@gmail.com for details. Details will also be posted online at www.neptunesociety.com.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 27, 2022
