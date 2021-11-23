Stephen “Steve” Willis Collins, 72, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born on May 24, 1949, in Sewanee to the late Phillip Wayne and Betty Jane (Street) Collins. Funeral services were held Tuesday in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Michael Clark officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Garner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 24, 2021