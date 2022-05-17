Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Steve Harlan Sims, 85, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Flintville on Oct. 11, 1936 to the late Grady and Beatrice (Tant) Sims. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 18 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at noon in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Brandon Stutts and Dennis Deweese officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 18, 2022
