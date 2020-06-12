Steven Augusta Ingleburger, of Estill Springs passed this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 62.
Steven was born in Sewanee, on Jan. 26 of 1958. He graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1976 and loved the job he held and people he worked with at TE Connectivity in Tullahoma. Steven enjoyed being in nature, working with flowers and plants, buying, selling, trading, and repurposing items of all kinds, and spoiled many beloved pets, over his years. He was kind-hearted and genuine, touching the lives of all that came to know him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dimple and Loyd Ingleburger, and his father, Jimmy Stone.
Steven is survived by his best-friend and partner of 34 years, Tod Davis; his mother, Barbara Stone; two sisters, Karen Donnell and her husband Wesley; Becky Shell and her husband James; one brother, Eddie Stone and his wife Sheila; three nieces, Shawna Lawrence and her husband Martin, Misty Layne, Mandy Loftus and her husband Robert; three nephews, James Winton, Jonathan, and Jeremy Donnell; two great-nieces, Jordan Winton and Karah Lawrence; and his cherished fur-baby “Patches.”
Visitation was held Thursday, June 11 at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Friday, June 12 at Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with David Wall officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coffee County Animal Shelter, 156 Freedom Drive, Manchester, TN 37355.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 14, 2020