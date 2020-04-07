Steven Boyd McElyea, 56, of South Pittsburg, passed away on April 5, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was born in Huntland Aug. 6, 1963. Private Family services are planned with burial at Elora Cemetery. The register book and memorial cards will be available under the carport of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 8. An attendant will be available to assist you. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 8, 2020