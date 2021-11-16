Funeral Services for Mr. Steven E. Smith, 66, of Tullahoma were held Thursday, Nov. 11 at Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma with Jim Norman and Jimmy Kesey officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Smith passed from this life on Nov. 7, 2021, at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Winchester.
Steven was born on June 29, 1955, to Emmett and Catheryn Smith. He was a faithful member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. He previously worked at Wilson Sporting Goods and Nissan. He had a love for his precious lord, horses, and his beloved family.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by one nephew, Jonathan Smith. He is survived by his mother, Catheryn Smith; two brothers, Stanley Smith (Ann) and Scott Smith; two sisters, Sharon Marlow (Jim) and Suzanne Hall (Wade); nephews, Chris (Melissa), Brian (Megan), and Phillip (Elizabeth); nieces, Amanda (Ryan), and Milly; great nephews, Alex and Colt; great nieces, Hailey and Ensley; extended family, Betsy (David), Kylie, Preston, Matthew, Jayse, Caleb, Haley, and Emily.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Make a Wish Foundation or Highland Baptist Church Youth.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 17, 2021