Sue Ann Durm, 75, of Manchester, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1946 in Armington, Illinois to the late Ernie and Evie Garr. She was a devoted homemaker that loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading, working on jigsaw puzzles, doing cross stitch, and spending time with her beloved cat, Cricket. She also loved to go shopping and to travel to the Smoky Mountains. Sue will always be remembered as being a loving and endearing woman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Tayler Durm.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Rex Durm; children, Curtis (Teresa) Durm of East Peoria, IL, Wesley (Rebekka) Durm of Tullahoma, Michael Todd Durm of Manito, Ill.; grandchildren, Andrew, Brittany, Connor, Alyssa, Nathan, Meagan, Jake, Chance, Sean, Nickolas, TyAustin, Tylina, Tanaya; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Debbie) Garr of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held Monday, May 24 in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Larry Sanders officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 30, 2021