Sue Evelyn Everett Nicodemus was born on Dec. 4, 1928 in Clinton Kentucky to the late Robert Herbert Everett and Hollis Lee Grugett Everett. She passed from this life on July 13, 2023. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma.
Sue was a very loving person, who loved her family and friends well. She was loved dearly by her husband, children, grandchildren, and all who were blessed to call her friend. Sue will be greatly missed on this earth, but her family is comforted knowing she is with her Lord and Savior, as well as loved ones who went before her.
After graduating high school, Sue chose to enter the field of business and attended business college. She would say her chosen field was good for her and she enjoyed all the places she worked. One of her favorite jobs was working in the College of Education at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she was secretary to eight University professors. Sue was an administrative and purchasing manager for Micro Craft in Tullahoma for nearly 20 years, before her retirement. She was very proud to be a liaison between Micro Craft and NASA/Houston project engineers and heavily involved in the space program for NASA/Houston, as well as NASA/Langley and NASA/Ames. Her career with Micro Craft took her on many travels. One of the most rewarding moments of her career was traveling to Cape Canaveral as a VIP to watch the launching of the Spaceship Columbia. Another great moment was attending an awards banquet in Washington, DC when Micro Craft was awarded Contractor of the Year for the space program. It was working for Micro Craft that she met the love her life, an engineer from San Diego, CA, Millard (Nick) Nicodemus.
Sue and Nick were married for 34 years in April and were together a total of 39 years. They loved to travel and had a very happy, wonderful life together. They were able to travel to every state of the Union, traveled internationally, and went on numerous cruises. Sue also enjoyed working in her yard, reading, listening to music and watching old westerns. Sue was also a Past-President of the American Legions Ladies Auxiliary in Tullahoma.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her son, Henry Daniel (Danny) Majors; two brothers, Herbert Everett and Glenn Everett, and a sister Mabel Everett Ammon. Sue is survived by her husband, Nick; a sister Bonnie Everett Kelley; her daughter, Nancy Majors Winn; her son, Robin (Misty) LaRue Majors; and three step-children, Crista (Chris) Swan, Ken (Kim) Nicodemus, and Kelly (Alan) Miller. Sue is also survived by five grandchildren, Holli (Mike) Lawson, Heather (Corey) Davis, Anna (Issac) Burciaga, Emma Majors and Gus Majors; and eight step-grandchildren, Kyla McClure, Danielle (Will) Reilly, Skyler Swan, Nate (Juliet) Nicodemus, Natalie (Nate) Evans, Nicole (David) Gunn, Jared Miller and Jason Miller. Sue is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Derek Lawson, Camberleigh Davis Jackson, Cameron Davis, Ryan Lawson, Corwin Davis, Corissa Davis, and Cooper Lawson, as well as 2 step great-grandchildren, Maia Nicodemus and Kuyper Evans; and four great-great grandchildren, Haleigh Jackson, Maleigha Jackson, Khari Jackson and Everett Lawson. Sue is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, July 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Nicodemus’ grandson and great-grandsons, Gus Majors, Derek Lawson, Cameron Davis, Ryan Lawson, Corwin Davis and Cooper Lawson.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
