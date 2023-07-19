nicodemus obit.jpg

Sue Evelyn Everett Nicodemus was born on Dec. 4, 1928 in Clinton Kentucky to the late Robert Herbert Everett and Hollis Lee Grugett Everett. She passed from this life on July 13, 2023. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma.

Sue was a very loving person, who loved her family and friends well.  She was loved dearly by her husband, children, grandchildren, and all who were blessed to call her friend. Sue will be greatly missed on this earth, but her family is comforted knowing she is with her Lord and Savior, as well as loved ones who went before her. 

To plant a tree in memory of Sue Nicodemus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.