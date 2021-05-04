Susan Angela Standifer, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home at the age of 74.
Mrs. Standifer was born in Nashville to the late Hurston and Edith LaRue King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles King, Donnie Morton, and Wayne King. Mrs. Standifer is survived by her husband, James Standifer; six children, Gina Dyer, Laura Lynn Dyer, Bobbie Leanne Vance, Jennifer Lynn Standifer Sigler and her husband Chuck, James L. Standifer, Jr., and Michael A. Standifer and his wife Latisha; one sister, Fredia Montgomery; one brother, Ricky King; 12 grandchildren, Emily, Anna, Jessica, Lance, Bradley, Bethany, Christopher, James, Robert, Sadie, J.C., and Julietta; and seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Arisko Ryan, Noah, Copeland, Jayce, Eliza, and Ashton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 5, 2021