Susan Perry McMillan of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 79. No services are scheduled.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Allen Perry Sr. and the late Opie Holder Perry. She was an avid reader and devoted fan of the Rolling Stones. She also loved her pet cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Melanie Roberts.
Mrs. McMillan is survived by brothers, Allen Perry Jr. (Mary Cathryn) of Shelbyville and David Perry of Manchester and sister, Linda Chapman of Tullahoma.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rob Nichols, Beth Waller and the nurses and staff of the Life Care Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 20, 2021