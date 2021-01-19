Graveside services for Susie Ann Harmon, 80, of Manchester, were conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Harmon passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
Mrs. Harmon was born on April 8, 1940, in Hillsboro, to the late Howard and Virgie Tucker Winton. She was a retired hairstylist and a member of the Flower Club of Manchester and the American Legion Auxiliary. She attended the Main Street Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harmon is preceded in death by her brother, Haskel Winton and sister, Betty Watson. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Harmon; daughter, Kristy Roberts, and her husband, Bryan; granddaughter, Lana Whaley and her husband, Jack; one great granddaughter, Piper Whaley; sister, Joy Faye Trawack; brother, Truman Winton; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 20, 2021