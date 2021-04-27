Long-time Winchester teacher, former Mary Sharp Elementary School principal and former City of Winchester Councilwoman, Suzanne Corwin McDowell, 90, of Winchester, TN, passed away at home Thursday, April 22, 2021, with her loving son and care giver, Michael, close by. Suzanne was born in Massillon, Ohio, on May 7, 1930, to the late William Thomas and Irene N. Corwin.
Private services are planned. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any of the following organizations: Animal Harbor Animal Shelter, 56 Non-Nan Road, Winchester, TN 37398; Franklin County Public Library, 105 S. Porter Street, Winchester, TN 37398; Adoration Hospice Foundation, 545 Mainstream Drive, Nashville, TN37228.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 28, 2021